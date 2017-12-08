Rapids FC girls soccer team to play in State Recreational Cup semifinals Dec. 9

The Rapids FC U11 girls soccer team has made the Washington State Recreational Cup Semifinals to be played Saturday, Dec. 9 at Starfire Soccer Complex. The team is made up of 4th- and 5th-grade girls from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Woodway.

If they win their semifinal game, the team — coached by Karl Koehler and Tim Schell — will play for the championship at 2 p.m.

Representing the Sno-King Youth Club, the Rapids finished the regular season 10-0 in North County Youth Soccer Association play, and are 17-0 when tournament play is included.

The roster includes: Elizabeth Bowhey, Kenley Koehler, Lily Wiemken, Ava Shin, Mena Waters, Aubri Sadler, Reese Jordan, Aliah Karl, Sadie Parker, Maddie Jones, Annika Beckstrom, Ali Schell, Grace Haney, Julianna Rioja and Grace VanKirk.