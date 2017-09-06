Rapid-flashing crosswalk beacons now installed on 44th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest

A new rapid-flashing beacon is now in place at a crosswalk on 44th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest.

City Manager Scott Hugill told the City Council Tuesday that the beacon replaces an older crosswalk signal that had been in place in the area, but it was difficult for motorists to see if pedestrians were waiting to cross.

“We’ve also applied for a grant to fund a similar rapid-flashing beacon at 44th and 216th,” Hugill said. “We should hear from the state by the end of November on that one.”