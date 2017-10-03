‘Raise the Hawk’ statue revealed, now on permanent display inside MTHS

1 of 2

After being under wraps, a new focal point of the Mountlake Terrace High School entryway was revealed to students, alumni, faculty, staff and other observers Monday night at the school.

A sculpture of a hawk with a six-foot wingspan and adorned in school colors was uncovered during a brief ceremony at MTHS. The display includes a time capsule covered with commemorative tiles purchased by donors for the project.

The statue and pedestal is the cumulation of an effort headed by MTHS junior Thaddeus Merten as part of his Eagle Scout candidacy. Merten received assistance in the effort from the MTHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

The sculpture is now on permanent display in the entryway of Mountlake Terrace High School at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

–By Doug Petrowski