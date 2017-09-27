‘Raise the Hawk’ statue dedication set for Oct. 2 at MTHS

So what’s under all the gray garbage bags and duct tape in the entryway of Mountlake Terrace High School? All will be revealed on Monday, Oct. 2.

The unveiling of the “Raise the Hawk” bronze sculpture is set for Monday, 7:30 p.m., to the help kickoff the school’s 2017 Homecoming Week activities. The sculpture was purchased with funds raised by Eagle Scout candidate Thaddeus Merten and his Boy Scout Troop 49 co-members, with the assistance of the MTHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

Merten, a junior at Terrace, solicited funds for the project from local businesses and individuals who purchased a tile for the project. Donors are being invited to bring to the ceremony a small item to be placed in a time capsule that will be locked away in the sculpture’s pedestal.

Other Homecoming Week activities set for the week of Oct. 2-7 include coronation of the Homecoming Court on Monday, the Terrace vs. Lynnwood football game on

Friday and the Homecoming Dance on Saturday.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski