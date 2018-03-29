QFC releases pre-measured meal kits at Mountlake Terrace store

Don’t know what’s for dinner tonight? QFC might be able to help with that.

The grocery store chain is introducing pre-measured and prepared meal kits, called Prep+Pared, in select stores. The meal kits are currently available at the Mountlake Terrace store (22803 44th Ave. W.) and will be available in 20 total locations by April 1.

“We know that our customers are foodies and lead busy, active lives. These meals are fresh-made, chef-inspired, restaurant quality and easily prepared at home,” said Suzy Monford, president of QFC. “With Prep+Pared, we’ve taken the work behind planning and preparing a fresh, delicious meal and made it easy to cook in just minutes.”

All the Prep+Pared meal kit ingredients are fresh, 100-percent prepped and measured and offer only what is needed to prepare the meal so there is no waste. Cooking time is about 20 minutes. Each Prep+Pared kit feeds two adults and ranges in price from $14 to $20. No subscription is required.

“Our goal is to serve the Pacific Northwest through food inspiration and uplift. Part of that is redefining the grocery customer experience with an emphasis on healthy grab-and-go meals that can be found in our stores, via ClickList pickup and through QFC Delivery,” said Monford.

There are currently eight different seasonal recipes available: black bean street cakes, crispy pork chop, hummus-baked chicken, truffle steak, pan seared salmon and carne asada steak. More recipes will be introduced each month with a focus on seasonal varieties.