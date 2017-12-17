Puget Sound Energy donates to Volunteers of America Western Washington

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) received a $2,000 gift from Puget Sound Energy to help fight hunger in Snohomish County.
The gift comes at a time when demand is high and VOAWW is implementing more places and times for families, seniors, and individuals to access food.
In Snohomish County, over the next month, nearly 35,000 people will need to visit a food bank to get enough food for their family, a VOAWW announcement said. And the holiday season is especially difficult for those who are unable to cover basic needs.
“Gifts like this one from PSE make all the difference,” said Alison Cook, Senior Director of Hunger Prevention at VOAWW.