PUD crews to work overnight Monday to restore power to those in the dark

Many Snohomish County PUD customers experienced outages during Monday’s high winds. PUD tweeted at 10 p.m. Monday that over 40,000 customers who had lost power had their power restored Monday, and crews were expected to continue working through the night to restore power to those still in the dark.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, more winds are expected Tuesday, though not as severe, forecasters said. The National Weather Service reported a 68-mph gust in Seattle at 5:19 p.m. Monday. Winds hitting 83 mph were recorded in the Haro Strait west of San Juan Island earlier that day.

The storm did result in one fatality Monday, The Times said. A tree crashed into a car near Renton during the evening rush hour, killing the mother and critically injuring her sister in the front seat, according to the Renton Fire Department. A 2-year-old child of the deceased was OK, according to the fire department’s Twitter account.