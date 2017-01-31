PUD crews begin work to repair damage after Scriber Lake fire

Snohomish County PUD was given access to the area of the 19800 Scriber Lake Road on Monday afternoon following a large fire at a senior living complex under construction there on Wednesday night.

PUD crews are now expected to be at the site for the next couple of days repairing their lines, which should restore power to the last remaining buildings that have been in the dark since the fire. New poles and equipment need to be installed.

It also means that people living in the nearby Tanglewood Apartments, 5720 198th St. S.W., will be able to return home soon. Some units there suffered broken windows, but the units were otherwise undamaged. However, without power, residents have not been able to move back in yet, City Spokeswoman Julie Moore said.

Once PUD crews finish their work, Comcast and other cable companies will be able to come in and fix their lines. Several customers in the area have been without service since the fire, according to Comcast spokesman Walter Neary.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Lynnwood Police, with assistance from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team.