PUD art and photo contests for students in grades 9-12 this week, $50 prize



All students in grades 9-12 who live in Snohomish County or on Camano Island may enter the Snohomish County PUD’s art and photography contests this week.

Photography entries should fit the theme of “Energy in Action.” Art entries should fit the theme “Powerful Electrical Invention.” Entries for both contests must be received by PUD before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17. All entries can be mailed to Jenni Lamarca at Snohomish County PUD, PO Box 1107, Everett, WA 98206-1107, or hand-delivered to the PUD at 2320 California St. in Everett (Attn: Jenni Lamarca).

Up to 12 art pieces and five photos will be selected as winners. Each winner will receive a $50 prize.

For more information about photography contest guidelines, click here. For more information about art contest guidelines, click here.