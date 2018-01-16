From the Publisher’s Desk: Don’t count on Facebook to deliver your local news

This is a big deal for readers of local news.
I admit to having a love-hate relationship with Facebook. I appreciate how it helps us distribute news to readers. I dislike the lack of civility that Facebook commenters display, compared to those who comment on MLTnews.
With Zuckerberg’s announcement, things will be different now and here’s the bottom line:
If you rely solely on Facebook to deliver local news to you, you are about get a lot less of it.
The simplest way to deal with this issue is to subscribe to our daily newsletter. To do that, email us here and specify you want to subscribe to MLTnews. It’ll hit your inbox every morning and doesn’t cost a cent. (Of course, voluntary donations to cover our costs are warmly welcomed, and you can do that here.)
You’ll never miss an important story, and you won’t have to rely on Facebook to deliver it.
Until next time,
Teresa Wippel, Publisher
I occasionally see posts on Facebook from this website. Usually, I go directly here.
As for getting news from Facebook…that is a whole other story. While it does help news organizations to reach consumers, Facebook has a huge credibility issue when it comes to “news”.