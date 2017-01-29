Public’s help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire

The Lynnwood Police Department and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person who was walking past a Lynnwood apartment complex just before it caught fire Wednesday night.

The person is believed to be a female with dark hair, wearing a reflective vest, a backpack and carrying bags. “At this time, the person is considered a witness and we just want to contact the person to find out if they saw or heard anything,” said Lynnwood police spokesman Sgt. Sean Doty.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Jorgensen at 425-670-5632.

Police and ATF officials are investigating the cause of the fire that on Wednesday night destroyed the senior living apartment complex under construction in the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road.