Public invited to meet MTHS principal candidates June 13

The search for a new principal for Mountlake Terrace High School has been narrowed down to three candidates, and the public is invited to meet the finalists, ask questions and provide written feedback about who should be chosen to fill the post.

The three finalists for the position are Ray Houser, a former Principal at Meadowdale Middle School and current Executive Director of Assessment and Student Services for the Marysville School District; Peter Schurke, Assistant Principal at Mountlake Terrace High School since 2011; and Stephen Shurtleff, current Assistant Principal at Kamiak High School in Mukliteo.

The three finalists will be part of a Community Forum on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the theater of Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. All are invited to attend.

The current Mountlake Terrace High School Principal Greg Schwab is leaving the office in order to become the Assistant Superintendent for Secondary School for the Edmonds School District. Schwab has held the post at MTHS since 2004.