Public input meetings begin this week for City Hall Advisory Committee

The City Hall Advisory Committee will begin hosting public input meetings this week to receive feedback on plans for the new City Hall.

During the City Hall Advisory Committee’s meeting on March 9, committee members signed up for outreach meetings to attend and were shown example comment sheets that will be provided to community members attending the meetings.

Feedback can be given verbally to the attending committee members, but the comment sheets cover more targeted questions, like what customer service elements citizens would like to see in a new City Hall, how can Council Chambers be improved and what features they may like to see in a civic center.

“The more information we get early on, the more we can address the things that are most important to people,” City Spokeswoman Virginia Olson said.

The neighborhood meetings that are currently planned will be held:

March 15 (Wednesday), 1-4pm, Mountlake Terrace Senior Center/Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive

March 16 (Thursday), 2-5pm, Vineyard Park Lobby, 23008 56th Avenue West

March 18 (Saturday), 9am-12pm, Grand Pere Bakery, 24008 56th Avenue West

March 24 (Friday), 2-6pm, Mountlake Terrace Library Small Conf Room, 23300 58th Avenue West

April 12 (Wednesday), 6-7pm, Recreation Pavilion (Coffee with the City), 5303 228th Street SW

April 15 (Saturday), 10am-1pm, Recreation Pavilion (April Pools Day), 5303 228th Street SW

April 22 (Saturday), 11am-2pm, Ballinger Clubhouse (Earth Day), 23000 Lakeview Drive

More meetings are expected to be added in the near future.

Four community-wide meetings with the committee, city officials and the architect are also set for (though some don’t have a location set yet):

March 28 (Tuesday), Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive (Doors open at 6, presentation at 6:30 p.m.)

April 20 (Thursday), doors open at 6, presentation at 6:30 p.m., Location To Be Determined

May 10 (Wednesday), Time and Location To Be Determined

June 5 (Monday), Interim City Hall, 6100 219th Street SW, Ste. 220, 6:00-7:00 p.m. (Prior to City Council Meeting)

The Committee is expected to make a recommendation to City Council after the community-wide meeting on June 5.

To stay updated on future public input meetings, click this link.

Community members are also invited to all City Hall Advisory Committee meetings, where they will have three minutes each to give feedback at the end of the meetings. Click here for the committee meeting schedule.

Community members can also give input at any time by emailing CityHall2017@ci.mlt.wa.us. Those emails will go to the entire committee and their contents may be discussed at future meetings. If your email is bounced back, call Virginia Olson at 425-744-6206. If she does not answer, leave a message letting her know your email address and that your email was bounced back.