Public comments now open for proposed project on old Handy Mart site

The City of Mountlake Terrace is now accepting public comment on plans to build a two-story commercial building on the site of a former convenience store at 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

Arca Architecture recently submitted their application for the 21,530-foot building and accompanying parking, pedestrian and utility plans. The city announced the Notice of Application on Monday. The proposal was long expected after the property was purchased last year by Mountlake Village LLC and its principal administrator Alan Clark.

The city’s Notice of Application about the property, located on the southwest corner of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, notes that plans are for one building with surface level parking and one level of underground parking. The plans include a “pedestrian activity area” consistent with city design standards. Vehicular access to the development would be off of 228th Street Southwest.

The notice also states that a complete application packet for public viewing is available at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200, during regular business hours.

Comments on the proposal must be submitted in writing by Feb. 21 as no public hearing before the Mountlake Terrace City Council is planned.

The current building on the half-acre site was originally constructed in 1964 and most recently housed a Handy Mart convenience store that closed for business in 2015.

–By Doug Petrowski