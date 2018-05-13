Protestors demonstrate at NRA Foundation event in Mountlake Terrace

On Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 3:30 p.m., a group of fifteen Shorewood students and community members gathered in Echo Lake Park to prepare for a march on the Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace, according to Shoreline Area News. At 5 p.m., the Nile Shrine Country Club was to host a fundraiser dinner for the NRA Foundation, also known as “Friends of NRA.”

The protesters’ event page on Facebook said “By allying itself with the NRA, Friends of the NRA is sending a message that it supports what the NRA supports. This is the part that we oppose.”

The protest was non-confrontational. While quite a few people flipped protesters off or gave a thumbs down, the response was hand waving and peace signs. Police were there to ensure that no trespassing or violence occurred. They were friendly, offering the protesters sunscreen if it was needed. It reached 75 degrees, and outside the gates where they were standing was in full sun.

At 5:30 p.m., they left the gates of the golf course and headed out.

—By Rowan Hurt, Shoreline Area News

