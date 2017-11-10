Prop 1 reaches threshold number of votes with 69 percent approval Friday

It appears Mountlake Terrace will get a new City Hall.

As of Friday’s election update, the threshold number of 4,030 votes has been passed. With 4,155 votes counted on the measure and 69.65 percent of votes in support of the measure, it appears likely that the measure will ultimately pass.

The measure allows the City to raise $12.5 million to build an approximately 18,000 square-foot City Hall building, as well as add approximately 3,000 square feet to the existing police station.

The new building is needed so the City can stop renting office space to conduct City Hall business. The City of Mountlake Terrace has been renting space from Redstone Corporate Center, located at 6100 219th St. S.W., for City Hall space following a 2008 ceiling collapse in the old City Hall building, which made the building unsafe for employees. Rent costs the city about $40,000 per month.

City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent YES 2,894 69.65% Total 4,155 100.00%

Though there were some percentage shifts in local races, no major changes occurred in which candidates lead after Friday’s election update.

Incumbent candidates for Mountlake Terrace City Council maintained significant leads against their opponents:

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Rick Ryan 2,575 65.21% Total 3,949 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Jerry E. Smith 2,212 56.31% Total 3,928 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Douglas B. McCardle 3,172 97.21% Total 3,263 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright 2,400 60.18% Total 3,988 100.00%

Ann McMurray and Deborah Kilgore continue to hold an advantage over their respective opponents Mitchell Below and Cathy Baylor for Edmonds School District Board of Directors races:

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 15,433 54.72% Total 28,203 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 16,781 59.56% Total 28,175 100.00%

And incumbent Fire District Commissioner Position 3 incumbent David Chan continued to build his lead over challenger Michael Ellis:

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent David F. Chan 9,362 51.34% Total 18,237 100.00%

You can see complete results here. The next update will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.