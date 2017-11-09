Prop 1 likely to receive threshold number of votes, maintains 68 percent approval Thursday

Though the threshold 4,030 ballots have not yet been counted by Snohomish County Elections, it was reported Thursday morning at 9 a.m. that 4,483 ballots from Mountlake Terrace have been received.
Because of that that number, it seems likely that the City will receive the necessary 4,030 votes for the Proposition 1 measure that would allow the city to build a new City Hall and expand the police station–though only 3,263 ballots have been counted so far.
In addition, as of the latest election update on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m., the measure maintains its strong approval from Mountlake Terrace voters, with 68.71 percent of counted ballots voting yes.
If passed, the City will be able to raise $12.5 million to build an approximately 18,000 square-foot City Hall building, as well as add approximately 3,000 square feet to the existing police station.
The new building is needed so the City can stop renting office space to conduct City Hall business. The City of Mountlake Terrace has been renting space from Redstone Corporate Center, located at 6100 219th St. S.W., for City Hall space following a 2008 ceiling collapse in the old City Hall building, which made the building unsafe for employees. Rent costs the city about $40,000 per month.
|City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|94
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|YES
|2,242
|68.71%
|NO
|1,021
|31.29%
|Total
|3,263
|100.00%
All incumbent city councilmembers continued to lead over challenging candidates after Thursday’s election update:
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|254
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rick Ryan
|2,052
|66.13%
|Stephen Barnes
|1,043
|33.61%
|Write-In (if any)
|8
|0.26%
|Total
|3,103
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|257
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Margaret Loiseau
|1,338
|43.16%
|Jerry E. Smith
|1,750
|56.45%
|Write-In (if any)
|12
|0.39%
|Total
|3,100
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|754
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Douglas B. McCardle
|2,528
|97.12%
|Write-In (if any)
|75
|2.88%
|Total
|2,603
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|221
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kyoko Matsumoto Wright
|1,886
|60.14%
|Seaun Richards
|1,239
|39.51%
|Write-In (if any)
|11
|0.35%
|Total
|3,136
|100.00%
In the Edmonds School Board races, incumbent Ann McMurray continued to lead over challenger Mitchell Below. Deborah Kilgore continued to lead over Cathy Baylor, with 59.44 percent of votes over Baylor’s 40.17 percent.
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|3352
|
|Over Votes
|6
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|12,621
|55.06%
|Mitchell Below
|10,237
|44.66%
|Write-In (if any)
|63
|0.27%
|Total
|22,921
|100.00%
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|3356
|
|Over Votes
|11
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|13,619
|59.44%
|Cathy Baylor
|9,203
|40.17%
|Write-In (if any)
|90
|0.39%
|Total
|22,912
|100.00%
On Thursday, Incumbent Fire District 1 commissioner David Chan pulled ahead of his opponent Michael Ellis for the first time since initial results dropped Tuesday–though the race remains too close to call. As of Thursday, Chan had 50.58 percent of votes, compared to Ellis’s 49.09 percent. On Wednesday, Chan had 49.83 percent of votes and Tuesday he had 49.29 percent of votes.
|Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1410
|
|Over Votes
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|7,282
|50.58%
|Michael Ellis
|7,067
|49.09%
|Write-In (if any)
|48
|0.33%
|Total
|14,397
|100.00%
County Council District 4 incumbent Terry Ryan (D) maintained a commanding lead in his race against challenger Marcus Barton (R) Thursday.
|County Council- District 4
|152/152 100.00%
|Under Votes
|948
|
|Over Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party)
|13,399
|63.94%
|Marcus Barton (Prefers Republican Party)
|7,498
|35.78%
|Write-In (if any)
|57
|0.27%
|Total
|20,954
|100.00%
