Prop 1 likely to receive threshold number of votes, maintains 68 percent approval Thursday

26
0

Though the threshold 4,030 ballots have not yet been counted by Snohomish County Elections, it was reported Thursday morning at 9 a.m. that 4,483 ballots from Mountlake Terrace have been received.

Because of that that number, it seems likely that the City will receive the necessary 4,030 votes for the Proposition 1 measure that would allow the city to build a new City Hall and expand the police station–though only 3,263 ballots have been counted so far.

In addition, as of the latest election update on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m., the measure maintains its strong approval from Mountlake Terrace voters, with 68.71 percent of counted ballots voting yes.

If passed, the City will be able to raise $12.5 million to build an approximately 18,000 square-foot City Hall building, as well as add approximately 3,000 square feet to the existing police station.

The new building is needed so the City can stop renting office space to conduct City Hall business. The City of Mountlake Terrace has been renting space from Redstone Corporate Center, located at 6100 219th St. S.W., for City Hall space following a 2008 ceiling collapse in the old City Hall building, which made the building unsafe for employees. Rent costs the city about $40,000 per month.

City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 94
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
YES 2,242 68.71%
NO 1,021 31.29%
Total 3,263 100.00%

All incumbent city councilmembers continued to lead over challenging candidates after Thursday’s election update:

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 254
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Rick Ryan 2,052 66.13%
Stephen Barnes 1,043 33.61%
Write-In (if any) 8 0.26%
Total 3,103 100.00%

 

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 257
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Margaret Loiseau 1,338 43.16%
Jerry E. Smith 1,750 56.45%
Write-In (if any) 12 0.39%
Total 3,100 100.00%

 

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 754
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Douglas B. McCardle 2,528 97.12%
Write-In (if any) 75 2.88%
Total 2,603 100.00%

 

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 221
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Kyoko Matsumoto Wright 1,886 60.14%
Seaun Richards 1,239 39.51%
Write-In (if any) 11 0.35%
Total 3,136 100.00%

In the Edmonds School Board races, incumbent Ann McMurray continued to lead over challenger Mitchell Below. Deborah Kilgore continued to lead over Cathy Baylor, with 59.44 percent of votes over Baylor’s 40.17 percent.

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 3352
Over Votes 6
Vote Count Percent
Ann McMurray 12,621 55.06%
Mitchell Below 10,237 44.66%
Write-In (if any) 63 0.27%
Total 22,921 100.00%

 

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 3356
Over Votes 11
Vote Count Percent
Deborah Kilgore 13,619 59.44%
Cathy Baylor 9,203 40.17%
Write-In (if any) 90 0.39%
Total 22,912 100.00%

On Thursday, Incumbent Fire District 1 commissioner David Chan pulled ahead of his opponent Michael Ellis for the first time since initial results dropped Tuesday–though the race remains too close to call. As of Thursday, Chan had 50.58 percent of votes, compared to Ellis’s 49.09 percent. On Wednesday, Chan had 49.83 percent of votes and Tuesday he had 49.29 percent of votes.

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
136/136 100.00%
Under Votes 1410
Over Votes 2
Vote Count Percent
David F. Chan 7,282 50.58%
Michael Ellis 7,067 49.09%
Write-In (if any) 48 0.33%
Total 14,397 100.00%

County Council District 4 incumbent Terry Ryan (D) maintained a commanding lead in his race against challenger Marcus Barton (R) Thursday.

County Council- District 4
152/152 100.00%
Under Votes 948
Over Votes 4
Vote Count Percent
Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party) 13,399 63.94%
Marcus Barton (Prefers Republican Party) 7,498 35.78%
Write-In (if any) 57 0.27%
Total 20,954 100.00%

