Prop 1 likely to receive threshold number of votes, maintains 68 percent approval Thursday

Though the threshold 4,030 ballots have not yet been counted by Snohomish County Elections, it was reported Thursday morning at 9 a.m. that 4,483 ballots from Mountlake Terrace have been received.

Because of that that number, it seems likely that the City will receive the necessary 4,030 votes for the Proposition 1 measure that would allow the city to build a new City Hall and expand the police station–though only 3,263 ballots have been counted so far.

In addition, as of the latest election update on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m., the measure maintains its strong approval from Mountlake Terrace voters, with 68.71 percent of counted ballots voting yes.

If passed, the City will be able to raise $12.5 million to build an approximately 18,000 square-foot City Hall building, as well as add approximately 3,000 square feet to the existing police station.

The new building is needed so the City can stop renting office space to conduct City Hall business. The City of Mountlake Terrace has been renting space from Redstone Corporate Center, located at 6100 219th St. S.W., for City Hall space following a 2008 ceiling collapse in the old City Hall building, which made the building unsafe for employees. Rent costs the city about $40,000 per month.

City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent YES 2,242 68.71% Total 3,263 100.00%

All incumbent city councilmembers continued to lead over challenging candidates after Thursday’s election update:

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Rick Ryan 2,052 66.13% Total 3,103 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Jerry E. Smith 1,750 56.45% Total 3,100 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Douglas B. McCardle 2,528 97.12% Total 2,603 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright 1,886 60.14% Total 3,136 100.00%

In the Edmonds School Board races, incumbent Ann McMurray continued to lead over challenger Mitchell Below. Deborah Kilgore continued to lead over Cathy Baylor, with 59.44 percent of votes over Baylor’s 40.17 percent.

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 12,621 55.06% Total 22,921 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 13,619 59.44% Total 22,912 100.00%

On Thursday, Incumbent Fire District 1 commissioner David Chan pulled ahead of his opponent Michael Ellis for the first time since initial results dropped Tuesday–though the race remains too close to call. As of Thursday, Chan had 50.58 percent of votes, compared to Ellis’s 49.09 percent. On Wednesday, Chan had 49.83 percent of votes and Tuesday he had 49.29 percent of votes.

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent David F. Chan 7,282 50.58% Total 14,397 100.00%

County Council District 4 incumbent Terry Ryan (D) maintained a commanding lead in his race against challenger Marcus Barton (R) Thursday.

County Council- District 4 152/152 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party) 13,399 63.94% Total 20,954 100.00%