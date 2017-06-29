Happening nearby: Project Homeless Connect seeks volunteers for July 20 event

Project Homeless Connect is seeking volunteers for its one-day event to bring needed services to the local homeless population on Thursday, July 20.

More than 1,000 individuals of all ages and families experiencing homelessness are expected to attend this year’s Project Homeless Connect event, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 at Evergreen Middle School in Everett (7621 Beverly Ln.).

This event wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, and registration is now open. Last year, over 150 volunteers helped provide direct and immediate services to those who attended. Volunteers are needed to help with registration, meal service and provide general support before, during and after the event. Volunteers are also needed to help with set-up for the event on Wednesday, July 19.

For more information about Project Homeless Connect and volunteer registration, visit https://www.uwsc.org/phcsnoco. Be sure to register by July 19 as drop-in volunteers on the day of the event may not be accommodated. Questions about volunteering should be directed toward Brenna Anderst with United Way of Snohomish County at 425-374-5557 or brenna.aderst@uwsc.org.

The annual one-day event assembles over 90 agencies and resource groups to provide individuals and families experiencing homelessness with numerous free and immediate services. Services available at the event include access to state and federal benefit assistance, veterans’ services, medical and dental screenings, employment help, mental health assessments, haircuts and housing information.

Project Homeless Connect builds on a national model to deliver immediate services and to improve long-term access. Established in 2008 in Everett, this event is a collaboration of the Snohomish County Human Services Department, United Way of Snohomish County, Snohomish Health District, City of Everett, Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, multiple nonprofits, and volunteers. This event is sponsored by the Employees Community Fund of Boeing Puget Sound.

Project Homeless Connect is on Facebook www.facebook.com/phcsnoco and Twitter @phcsnoco. Their website is https://www.uwsc.org/phcsnoco.