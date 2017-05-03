‘The Princess and the Pea’ coming to Terrace Park this weekend

What do Glacierdom and Riverdom have in common? The Leprechauns know, and they are inviting all to learn from them on Saturday, May 6.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre and approximately 50 area students will present two performances of The Princess and the Pea on Saturday at Terrace Park School in Mountlake Terrace. Showtimes are 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; the performances, to take place in the Terrace Park School Commons, are free to the public.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency at Terrace Park School this week is courtesy of the Terrace Park PTA.

Terrace Park School is located at 5409 228th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.