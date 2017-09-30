Presentation featuring Erie Canal history planned for Genealogical Society meeting Oct. 4

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

A presentation by Kent Morgan will cover the topic of the History of the Erie Canal, because October is the 150th anniversary of the canal.

There is a brief meeting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the speaker at 7 p.m. Morgan is a life enhancement speaker who helps people understand history.

The meeting will be held at the LDS Family History Center, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Guests are welcome. For more information about the society, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.