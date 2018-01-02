Prep wrestling: Three individual pinfall wins for Hawks against Stanwood

1 of 5

After an extended break over the Christmas and New Years’ holidays, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks got back to wrestling competition on Tuesday to begin what may be their most difficult week of the season.

The week got off to a tough start as the young Hawks fell to the Stanwood Spartans 54-18 in a non-conference dual meet held at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Spartans are led by 2017 3A state champion Mason Phillips, who took the Mat Classic title in the 145-pound weight division last February. Phillips, wrestling at the 152-pound classification on Tuesday, cruised to a pinfall victory over the Hawks’ Connor Lefsky.

Terrace did pick up three individual wins on Tuesday, all by pinfalls. Reyne Mack pinned Stanwood’s Will Ingraham; Jaice Jones did the same to his opponent, the Spartans’ Chris Tabor; and Pedro Hernandez looked sharp in his pinfall victory over Stanwood’s Ben Wemmett.

Hawk Coach Grant Thompson likes the way Hernandez is wrestling right now in his sophomore year at Terrace. “Pedro looks good,” he said. “I’m really happy with where he’s at in his trajectory right now.”

“I think Pedro could make state – he has a shot for sure,” Thompson added.

As a team, the Hawks may have been overpowered on the scoreboard on Tuesday, but Thompson did see the team benefitting from the tough competition that Stanwood offered.

“Overall there was some good things that I saw,” Thompson said. “I thought the kids fought hard… Ultimately it is part of the process and, like I told the guys, it’s good to keep moving forward.”

The Hawks jump from the frying pan right into the fire as the team hits the road on Thursday, Jan. 4, to face perennial power Edmonds-Woodway. Then on Friday, Jan. 5, Mack will head to Bremerton for the two-day Gut Check Tournament, an invitational meet that draws wrestlers from throughout North America.

As Mack competes in Bremerton, the rest of the Hawks will climb into vans at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday and travel to the Hoquiam Tournament – weigh-in for the multi-team meet begins at 7 a.m.

Prep Wrestling: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 2

Stanwood 54 – Mountlake Terrace 18

106 — Arlan Eichler (Stanwood) defeated Tammy Tran (Mountlake Terrace) by major decision, 1:54

113 — double forfeit

120 — Dustin Campbell (Stanwood) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:41

126 — Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Ben Wemmett (Stanwood) by pinfall, :26

132 — Isaac Ortega (Stanwood) defeated Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:00

138 — Ben Woolman (Stanwood) defeated Patrick Milam (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:37

145 — Jeremy Williams (Stanwood) defeated Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) by technical fall 23-7

152 — Mason Phillips (Stanwood) defeated Connor Lefsky (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:04

160 — Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) defeated Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:54

170 — Josh SanCartier (Stanwood) defeated Jordan Simms (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3

182 — Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Chris Tabor (Stanwood) by pinfall, 1:36

195 — Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Will Ingraham (Stanwood) by pinfall, 1:19

220 — Wyatt Tayon (Stanwood) defeated Kaden Hixon (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :28

285 — Ben Petersen (Stanwood) won by forfeit

Team Records (dual matches): Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall; Stanwood 0-2 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School



–By Doug Petrowski