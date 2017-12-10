Prep wrestling: Three earn podium finishes during Saturday invitational

Three Mountlake Terrace wrestlers earned podium finishes at the La Center Wildcat Invitational on Saturday with senior Reyne Mack leading the way for the Hawks.

Mack won the 182-pound weight class at the tournament with a pin of Draco Yandell of Estacada (Oregon) at the 1:44 mark of the division’s championship match. Mack won four straight matches – three by pinfall – to take the weight class title.

Hawks Pedro Hernandez and Connor Lefsky each picked up sixth place finishers in their weight class competition at the tourney – Hernandez in the 126-pound division and Lefsky in the 152-pound division.

Terrace rolls right back into dual meet competition on Monday, Dec. 11; the Hawks travel to Cedarcrest High School in Duvall to face the Interlake Saints at 6 p.m. and then the host Cedarcrest Red Wolves at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at the La Center Wildcat Invitational, Dec. 9

Team scores:

Castle Rock 189.5 Hoquiam 157.5 Estacada 147 Skyview 131.5 Woodland 129.5 Ridgefield 122 Monroe 114 Columbia River 88 Tenino 81.5 Kelso 77 Southridge 67 King’s Way Christian 55 Mountlake Terrace 54 La Center 47 Fort Vancouver 45 Kalama 30

Top Mountlake Terrace results:

Reyne Mack, 1st place in 182-pound weight class

Pedro Hernandez, 6th place in 126-pound weight class

Connor Lefsky, 6th place in 152-pound weight class

Mountlake Terrace next matches: Monday, Dec. 11; versus Interlake at 6 p.m., Cedarcrest at approximately 7:30 p.m.; at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

–By Doug Petrowski