Prep wrestling: Six individual wins for Hawks against Shorecrest

For the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, the outcome of the last wrestling dual of the season came down to the last match of the night, a 132-pound division bout between the Hawks’ Alex Williams and Shorecrest’s Kelvin Schmidt. Down 40-36, Terrace would need a technical fall or pinfall victory by Williams to pull out the team win.

But there would be no storybook ending for the Hawks this time.

Williams had control of Schmidt for portions of the third period of their match – even getting the Scot into a cradle hold that potentially could have led to a pin – but Schmidt was able to hold on and prevail in the match 6-1 to give the Scots the team victory.

Shorecrest defeated Terrace 43-36 Thursday to close out the regular season schedule for both squads.

Despite the loss, Terrace Coach Grant Thompson praised his 132-pound wrestler for the effort he put out in the night’s pivotal match.

“I’m really proud of Alex Williams, the last kid to wrestle,” Thompson said. “I thought he had that cradle – that would have sealed the deal for us.”

Williams, a sophomore, is one of many underclassmen that wrestled for Terrace on Thursday – and throughout the 2016-2017 season; Reyne Mack is the only senior on the Hawk squad.

“I’ve got a bunch of freshmen; the team is 80 percent freshmen, first-year wrestlers,” Thompson noted. “And we almost got our fourth win (of the season) tonight. I feel like that’s a big accomplishment for this young group.”

“They’re going to be tough next year, for sure,” he added.

Jordan Sims is another of the young Hawks that made an impressive debut on the wrestling mat this season. Sims won his 170-pound division match on Thursday by pinfall and is peaking at just the right time as Terrace heads into the postseason.

“Jordan might be the one among the new guys who’s really stepped it up because he started out kind of rough,” Thompson said. “In the middle of the season, he hit some turbulence. But here lately he’s won four of his last five matches, maybe five of his last six matches.”

Other Hawks who won their matches on Thursday by pinfall were Tommy Tran, Pedro Hernandez, Connor Lefsky, Jacie Jones and Mack.

In all, Terrace captured six of the 13 individual matches in the dual with Shorecrest. The Scots won only five matches, but picked up another three victories by forfeit to triumph in the team scoring.

With the regular season now completed, Terrace will get set for postseason action, beginning with the District 1 2A South Sub-Regional on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cedarcrest High School. Wrestlers will be competing to qualify for regional competition the following weekend in Tumwater.

While the Hawks’ prospects for an extended run in the postseason are a long-shot (Mack is the only clear-cut favorite to possible get to the state championships later in February), Thompson is still applauding his squad.

“I like these guys’ attitude; man, they work hard. I’m proud of them,” he said.

Prep Wrestling: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 25

Shorecrest 43 – Mountlake Terrace 36

106 — Tommy Tran (MTHS) defeated Rowan Schweedler (SC) by pinfall, 2:47

113 — Roam Shadduck (SC) won by forfeit

120 — Kaiya Conway (SC) defeated Tyler Ekse (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:31

126 — Pedro Hernandez (MTHS) defeated Chuugi Enkhter (SC) by pinfall, :46

132 — Kelvin Schmidt (SC) defeated Alex Williams (MTHS) 6-1

138 — Trentyn Good (SC) defeated Patrick Milam (MTHS) by major decision, 14-2

145 — Connor Lefsky (MTHS) defeated Jack Barrie (SC) by pinfall, :32

152 — Arthur Christopher (SC) defeated Dylan Breuer (MTHS) by pinfall, 2:25

160 — Ian Mortenzen (SC) won by forfeit

170 — Jordan Sims (MTHS) defeated Casey Carlow (SC) by pinfall, 5:19

182 — Jacie Jones (MTHS) defeated Raymond Ricketts-Smith (SC) by pinfall, 3:06

195 — Reyne Mack (MTHS) defeated Matthew Pease (SC) by pinfall, 1:34

220 — Simon Dalton (SC) defeated Devon Lohr (MTHS) by pinfall, 2:25

285 — David Rivera (SC) won by forfeit

Team records (dual matches): Mountlake Terrace 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-7 overall; Shorecrest 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: District 1 2A South Sub-Regional, Saturday, Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

–By Doug Petrowski