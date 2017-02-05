Prep wrestling: Seven Hawks earn top-two finishes in sub-regional tournament

Seven Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned top-two finishes in their weight classes Saturday at the 2A District 1 Sub-Regional Wrestling Tournament at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall and will move on to the next stage of postseason action on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Terrace’s Michael Marquez, Pavel Oliferovskiy, Aundre Seabrook and Reyne Mack were crowned sub-regional champions by winning their weight class finals; Ivan Moulton, Mujtaba Abossaba and Michael Phu grabbed runner-up finishes in their divisions.

As a team, the Hawks placed second at the sub-regional tourney behind host Cedarcrest; the Red Wolves qualified 11 wrestlers for the regional stage of the state wrestling playoffs.

The WIAA 2A Region 1 Regional Wrestling Tournament is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at Ridgefield High School in southwest Washington. The top four placers in each weight class at the regional tourney will qualify for Mat Classic XXIX, the WIAA State Wrestling Championships Feb. 17-18 at the Tacoma Dome.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at 2A District 1 Sub-Regional Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 4

Team Scores

1. Cedarcrest 213.5

2. Mountlake Terrace 172

3. Archbishop Murphy 113

4. Granite Falls 105

Mountlake Terrace top individual finishes (all qualified for Regional Tournament, Feb. 11 )

113 – Ivan Moulton (second place)

126 – Michael Marquez (first place)

138 – Mujtaba Abossaba (second place)

152 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (first place)

182 – Aundre Seabrook (first place)

195 – Reyne Mack (first place)

285 – Michael Phu (second place)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: WIAA 2A Region 1 Regional Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Ridgefield High School (Ridgefield, Washington)

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski