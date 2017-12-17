Prep wrestling: Reyne Mack earns first place in his class during Lynnwood Classic

In their last wrestling competition of the 2017 calendar year, three local wrestlers made it a memorable one as they won individual titles at the Lynnwood Winter Classic held Saturday at Lynnwood High School.

Terrace’s Reyne Mack earned the first place trophy in the 195-pound weight class, Georgino Moraga of Lynnwood grabbed the 182-pound weight class title and Meadowdale’s Nathan Lee earned the top prize in the 132-pound weight class.

Mack, Moraga and Lee all won three straight matches in their respective divisions to take first place finishes.

The Lynnwood Winter Classic attracted ten teams from throughout Western Washington; Kamiak won the team title with 160.5 points. Mountlake Terrace finished fifth in the team competition; Meadowdale placed sixth and Lynnwood ended up in seventh place.

For full results of the 2017 Lynnwood Winter Classic, click https://washingtonwrestlingreport.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12-16-17-Lynnwood-Classic-Final-Results.html.

Lynnwood Winter Classic results, Dec. 16

Team scores:

Kamiak 160.5 Mariner 150.5 Cascade 141.5 Shorecrest 115 Mountlake Terrace 102.5 Meadowdale 84.5 Lynnwood 76.5 Archbishop Murphy 74.5 South Whidbey 64 Bishop Blanchet 62

Top Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Lynnwood finishers:

106 — Tommy Tran (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd place

113 — Tim Johann (Lynnwood), Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place

120 — Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 3rd

126 — Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place

132 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), 1st place; Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place

145 — Thaddeus Gonzalez-Serna (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place

152 — Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood), tied for 3rd place

160 — Minh Nguyen (Lynnwood), tied for 3rd place

182 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood), 1st place

195 — Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place; Tyler Hagen (Meadowdale), tied for 3rd place

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School

–By Doug Petrowski