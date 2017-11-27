Prep wrestling preview: Young Hawks to hit the mat Nov. 30

1 of 2

After a strong 2016-2017 season that saw the Hawks go 8-4 in dual meets and qualify four wrestlers for Mat Classic XXIX, the WIAA state championship tournament, Mountlake Terrace Head Coach Grant Thompson knows he has his work cut out for him this season.

“It’s a very young team with lots of freshmen,” Thompson admitted concerning this 2017-2018 roster.

Thompson will have to get his youngsters match-ready quickly as the Hawks open the season with a pair of tough meets this week. Terrace will travel north for the Marysville-Pilchuck Jamboree on Thursday, Nov. 30, then head south to Tacoma for the Patriot Dome Classic on Saturday, Dec. 2.

While preparing his team for the season ahead, Thompson is also focusing on what he hopes will be long-term dividends concerning his young wrestlers.

“If I can have all of them for three years, they’ll be pretty good by then,” he said.

Thompson will be getting some additional help building up his freshmen class; joining his assistant coaches will be 2014 Terrace graduate Brett Potter, who proved his mettle in the sport with an appearance at the state championships his senior year.

While the freshmen on the squad will be getting the bulk of the hands-on coaching this year, Thompson will also be watching with anticipation the season ahead of Reyne Mack. The senior is coming off a 2016-2017 season that ended with a fourth place trophy at the state championships and is expected to be one of the favorites for a state crown in the 195-pound weight class this year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s ranked number one sometime this season,” Thompson predicted.

Mack and his Hawk teammates will get plenty of opportunities to get mat time this year as Terrace has added six Saturday multi-team tournament appearances to its season schedule, including the Lynnwood Winter Classic on Dec. 16.

Hawk wrestling fans should take note: despite the packed schedule, Terrace will have only five home matches – and only one in December, a Dec. 14 clash with Granite Falls. To view the entire Mountlake Terrace schedule, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.4.320.

2017-2018 MTHS Hawks Wrestling

Head Coach: Grant Thompson (fifth year)

2016-2017 record: 8-4 overall

Key returning wrestler: Reyne Mack

Key dates:

Nov. 30: open matches of season at the Marysville-Pilchuck Jamboree

Dec. 14: first home match, versus Granite Falls

Jan. 4: first Wesco League match, at Edmonds-Woodway

Jan. 25: final match of the regular season, at home versus Shorecrest

Feb. 16-17: Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome

–By Doug Petrowski