Prep wrestling: Landslide victory for the Hawks against Sammamish

Taking advantage of a young, depleted Sammamish roster, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks crushed the Totems 70-0 in a non-league wrestling dual held at Mountlake Terrace High School on Wednesday.

The Hawks won all five contested matches – four by pins – in the dual. Terrace was aided by nine forfeits by the struggling Totems.

Picking up pinfall victories for Terrace were Ivan Moulten in the 113-pound weight class, Michael Marquez at 132-pounds, Mujtaba Abossaba at 138-pounds and Pavel Oliferovskiy at 160-pounds.

The Hawks’ Connor Lefsky had the most difficult match-up of the night against the Totems’ Tristan Stayner in the 145-pound weight class. Stayner led 2-0 after the first round, but Lefsky fought back to earn a 14-7 major decision.

“I was just a little hesitant,” Lefsky said about his slow start on Wednesday. “The first round has never been my best round.”

When asked what caused the turnaround in the second and third rounds, Lefsky said concisely, “I just wrestled tougher.”

The sophomore, who believes he is wrestling better than ever before, has goals of succeeding in the postseason, including winning at the district level and qualifying for the regional round of the playoffs in February.

Lefsky and his Terrace teammates will next be in action on Friday, Jan. 20, when they host the Lynnwood Royals at Mountlake Terrace High School. First match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

In other Terrace sports results on Wednesday, the Hawks girls’ basketball team was no match for the highly-ranked Shorewood Thunderbirds, losing to the T-Birds 71-29 at Shorewood High School.

The T-Birds (6-1 in the 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-1 overall) are currently ranked no. 6 in the WIAA 3A State Girls Basketball RPI rankings.

The Hawks (1-5 in the 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-12 overall) will next face the 1-12 Everett Seagulls on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mountlake Terrace High School; tip-off is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Wrestling: Sammamish at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 18

Mountlake Terrace 70 – Sammamish 0

106 – double forfeit

113 – Ivan Moulten (MTHS) defeated Callie Ledeaux (Sammamish) by pin, 2:53

120 – Alex Williams (MTHS) won by forfeit

126 – Jackson Moody (MTHS) won by forfeit

132 – Michael Marquez (MTHS) defeated Jace Johnson (Sammamish) by pin, 1:59

138 – Mujtaba Abossaba (MTHS) defeated Samuel Salitra by pin, :52

145 – Connor Lefsky (MTHS) defeated Tristan Stayner 14-7

152 – Moussa Traore (MTHS) won by forfeit

160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (MTHS) defeated Jesse Estrada (Sammamish) by pin, 1:13

170 – Ryan Dunne (MTHS) won by forfeit

182 – Aundre Seabrook (MTHS) won by forfeit

195 – Theo Armentrout (MTHS) won by forfeit

220 – Reyne Mack (MTHS) won by forfeit

285 – Michael Phu (MTHS) won by forfeit

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual meets, 6-4 overall; Sammamish 0-5 in 2A/3A KingCo League dual meets, 0-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Jan. 18

Shorewood 71 – Mountlake Terrace 29

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in the 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-12 overall; Shorewood 6-1 in the 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett, Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski