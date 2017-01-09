Prep wrestling: Hawks finish second in 12-team tournament

With two weight class champions leading the way, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks wrestling team finished second in the 12-team Island Invite tournament held Saturday at Bainbridge High School.

The Hawks’ Michael Marquez and Reyne Mack placed first in their respective weight class competitions; Marquez pinned North Kitsap’s Kenneth Galsgaard at the 2:48 mark of the 126-pound championship match while Mack slipped past Port Angeles’ Bryce Lauderback 3-2 in the 195-pound title match.

Twelve teams and more than 100 wrestlers from Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kitsap, Mason and Clallam counties competed in the event held on Bainbridge Island.

Terrace will travel to southwest Washington on Saturday, Jan. 14, for their next tourney, the Hoquiam Invitational. Prior to that event, the Hawks will take on the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Shorewood High School.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Island Invite, Jan. 7

Team scores

1. Sequim 182.5

2. Mountlake Terrace 145

3. Mercer Island 122

4. North Mason 117

5. Port Angeles 112

6. North Kitsap 99

7. Kingston 94.5

8. Interlake 91

9. Marysville Getchell 82

10. Stadium 68

11. Bainbridge 43

12. Sammamish 15

Mountlake Terrace top individual results

113 – Ivan Moulten, fifth place

120 – Alex Williams, seventh place

126 – Michael Marquez, first place

138 – Mujtaba Abossaba, fifth place

145 – Connor Lefsky, seventh place

152 – Moussa Traore, second place

160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy, third place

182 – Aundre Seabrook, fourth place

195 – Reyne Mack, first place

285 – Michael Phu, fourth place

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. at Shorewood High School

–By Doug Petrowski