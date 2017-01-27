Prep wrestling: Hawks finish regular season with a 61-10 win over Shorecrest

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks closed out their 2016-2017 regular season at Shorecrest High School Thursday with a 61-10 dual meet victory over the Shorecrest Scots.

With the win, the Hawks ended the year with a second place finish in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference and an overall dual meet record of 8-4.

Terrace will begin postseason action at the 2A District 1 Wrestling Sub-Regional Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

The Hawks will be joined at the sub-regional tourney by the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, the Granite Falls Tigers and the host Cedarcrest Red Wolves, all seeking to qualify individual wrestlers for the 2A Region 1 Regional Tournament set for Feb. 11 in southwest Washington.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Jan. 26

Mountlake Terrace 61 – Shorecrest 10

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual matches, 8-4 overall; Shorecrest 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual matches, 0-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at 2A District 1 Wrestling Sub-Regional Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 4, 9:15 a.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

–By Doug Petrowski