Prep wrestling: Hawks defeat Stanwood in first dual match victory of the season

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks picked up their first Wesco League dual match victory of the season with a 48-30 triumph over the Stanwood Spartans Tuesday at Stanwood High School.

Four Hawks earned wins on the mat Tuesday – all by pinfall – with four more credited with victories via forfeit.

Terrace will face one of their biggest challenges of the year on Thursday when the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors visit Mountlake Terrace High School. The first match of the dual is slated for 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Jan. 3

Mountlake Terrace 48 – Stanwood 30

106 – Ben Wemett (Stanwood) won by forfeit

113 – Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

120 – Antonio Bernocco (Stanwood) defeated Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:43

126 – Jackson Moody (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

132 – Marrguez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Gunner Cooper (Stanwood) by pinfall, :50

138 – Tyler Sannikolas (Stanwood) defeated Mujtaba Abossaba (Mountlake Terrace) 5-3

145 – Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) defeated Connor Lefsky (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:43

152 – Moussa Traore (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nikolas Christianson (Stanwood) by pinfall, 2:26

160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Cole Carrigan (Stanwood) by pinfall, :42

170 – George Devries (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

182 – Theo Armentrout (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

195 – Arie Vanveen (Stanwood) defeated Andre Seabrook (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:09

220 – Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Wyatt Tayon (Stanwood) by pinfall, :32

285 – Justin Bolden (Stanwood) defeated Michael Phu (Mountlake Terrace) 5-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual meets, 3-3 overall; Stanwood 0-3 in 3A Wesco League North Conference dual meets, 0-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski