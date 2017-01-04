Prep wrestling: Hawks defeat Stanwood in first dual match victory of the season

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks picked up their first Wesco League dual match victory of the season with a 48-30 triumph over the Stanwood Spartans Tuesday at Stanwood High School.
Four Hawks earned wins on the mat Tuesday – all by pinfall – with four more credited with victories via forfeit.
Terrace will face one of their biggest challenges of the year on Thursday when the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors visit Mountlake Terrace High School. The first match of the dual is slated for 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Jan. 3
Mountlake Terrace 48 – Stanwood 30
106 – Ben Wemett (Stanwood) won by forfeit
113 – Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit
120 – Antonio Bernocco (Stanwood) defeated Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:43
126 – Jackson Moody (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit
132 – Marrguez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Gunner Cooper (Stanwood) by pinfall, :50
138 – Tyler Sannikolas (Stanwood) defeated Mujtaba Abossaba (Mountlake Terrace) 5-3
145 – Riley Van Scoy (Stanwood) defeated Connor Lefsky (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:43
152 – Moussa Traore (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nikolas Christianson (Stanwood) by pinfall, 2:26
160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Cole Carrigan (Stanwood) by pinfall, :42
170 – George Devries (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit
182 – Theo Armentrout (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit
195 – Arie Vanveen (Stanwood) defeated Andre Seabrook (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:09
220 – Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Wyatt Tayon (Stanwood) by pinfall, :32
285 – Justin Bolden (Stanwood) defeated Michael Phu (Mountlake Terrace) 5-2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual meets, 3-3 overall; Stanwood 0-3 in 3A Wesco League North Conference dual meets, 0-6 overall
Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
–By Doug Petrowski