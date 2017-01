Prep wrestling: Hawks defeat Shorewood in dual match Thursday night

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks put together one of their best team performances of the season as they defeated the Shorewood Thunderbirds 42-36 Thursday at Shorewood High School.

The Hawks picked up seven individual wins – five by pinfall – in the 2A/3A Wesco League dual meet. Only six Hawks suffered losses to T-Bird opponents – two of which came in overtime matches.

Terrace will head to Hoquiam High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, for the big multi-team Hoquiam Invitational, an event expected to draw more than a dozen schools. First matches are scheduled for 10 a.m.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Jan. 12

Mountlake Terrace 42 – Shorewood 36

106 – Nick Lotz (Shorewood) won by forfeit

113 – Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) defeated Ivan Moulten (MTHS) by pin, 1:46

120 – Curt Tanaka (Shorewood) defeated Alex Williams (MTHS) 12-7 in three overtimes

126 – Richard Street (Shorewood) defeated Jackson Moody (MTHS) by pin, 4:25

132 – Michael Marquez (MTHS) defeated Devin Leach (Shorewood) by pin, 1:10

138 – Tae Thongdee (Shorewood) defeated Mujtaba Abossaba (MTHS) 4-2 in overtime

145 – Elias Thorne (Shorewood) defeated Connor Lefsky (MTHS) by pin, :58

152 – Moussa Traore (MTHS) defeated Mark Yamane (Shorewood) by pin, 5:00

160 – Pavel Oliferovskiy (MTHS) defeated Eddie Soloman (Shorewood) by pin, 1:54

170 – Esdras Valladares (Shorewood) defeated Ryan Dunne (MTHS) by pin, 2:52

182 – Aundre Seabrook (MTHS) defeated Philip Ball (Shorewood) by pin, 2:36

195 – Reyne Mack (MTHS) defeated Troy Beach (Shorewood) by pin, 2:40

220 –Theo Armentrout (MTHS) won by forfeit

285 – Michael Phu (MTHS) won by forfeit

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual meets, 4-4 overall; Shorewood 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference dual meets, 3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Hoquiam Invitational, Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. at Hoquiam High School

–By Doug Petrowski