Sports Prep wrestling: Hawks defeat Meadowdale under stage lights January 24, 2017 69 0 1 of 6 Tuesday's Mountlake Terrace - Meadowdale Wesco League wrestling dual meet was held on the stage of the Mountlake Terrace High School theater, complete with stage lighting and a large video screen for spectators. (Photo by Jonah Wallace) Mountlake Terrace's Mujtaba Abossaba (left) prepares for a fall to the mat at the hands of Meadowdale's Aria Zarei Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace) Meadowdale's Caleb Monallias (left) sends Terrace's Connor Lefsky to the mat Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace) Terrace's Pavel Oliferovskiy (in red headgear) and the Mavericks' Elias Lynch get turned on their heads during their 160-pound weight class match Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace) The Hawks' Michael Phu (left) goes airborne to bring down Meadowdale's Alexander Krueger Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace) Meadowdale's Vitaly Nesterchuck (bottom) brings down Terrace's Pedro Lopez in their 120-pound weight class match Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)