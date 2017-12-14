Prep wrestling: Hawks defeat Granite Falls in tiebreaker decision

1 of 6

In a dual meet decided by the slimmest of margins on Thursday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Granite Falls Tigers by a single tiebreaker point.

The team scoring was so close that the final determination of a winner wasn’t made official until coaches consulted the high school wrestling rule book and found a tiebreaker that could give the victory to one squad over the other.

With the teams tied 37-37 after all 14 matches were fought, a tiebreaker was necessary to determine the winning squad. The first tiebreaker – number of individual match victories – was inconclusive as both Terrace and Granite Falls each won seven matches. Tiebreakers two-through-six still didn’t break the deadlock; it wasn’t until tiebreaker number seven came into play – matches determined by major decisions – that the Hawks were awarded a tiebreaker point and the triumph.

Terrace’s Alex Williams won his 132-pound weight class bout over the Tigers’ Daniel Carlson by a major decision of 16-5, giving the Hawks the dual meet victory.

The Hawks will be back on the mat on Saturday, Dec. 16, when they compete in the Lynnwood Winter Classic at Lynnwood High School. Ten teams from around the area will clash on two mats in the all-day tournament. First matches are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling: Granite Falls at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 14

Mountlake Terrace 38 – Granite Falls 37

106 — Tommy Tran (MTHS) won by forfeit

113 — Ashton Buchholz (Granite Falls) won by forfeit

120 — Logan Middleton (MTHS) won by forfeit

126 — Tyler Ekse (MTHS) defeated Howard Wilde (Granite Falls) by pinfall, 3:32

132 — Alex Williams (MTHS) defeated Daniel Carlson (Granite Falls) by major decision, 16-5

138 — Mason McBride (Granite Falls) defeated Dennis Stoyanov (MTHS) by pinfall, 2:29

145 — Hayden Long (Granite Falls) defeated Arun Khun (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:07

152 — Dawson Kuntz (Granite Falls) defeated Dylan Breuer (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:17

160 — Seth Harris (Granite Falls) defeated Connor Lefsky (MTHS), 11-2

170 — Antelmo Hernandez (Granite Falls) defeated Jordan Simms (MTHS), 10-5

182 — Jaice Jones (MTHS) defeated Karrah Smith (Granite Falls) by pinfall, 4:48

195 — Devon Lohr (MTHS) won by forfeit

220 — Reyne Mack (MTHS) defeated Hunter Chapman (Granite Falls), 13-6

285 — Ben Vandelwel (Granite Falls) defeated Kadin Hixson (MTHS) by pinfall. 3:17

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Lynnwood Winter Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

–Story and photos by Doug Petrwoski