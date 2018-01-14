Prep wrestling: Hawks compete in Island Invite wrestling tournament

Reyne Mack and Pedro Hernandez led the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in finishes at the 2018 Island Invite wrestling tournament held Saturday at Bainbridge High School. Mack and Hernandez each placed second in their weight classifications.

Mack fell in the 195-pound class championship match 6-2 to Connor Smith of Anacortes. Both Mack and Smith are top contenders for state titles at the Tacoma Dome’s Mat Classic next month.

Hernandez earned two match wins on Saturday before being pinned in the 120-pound class championship bout by Jordan Tillinger of Mercer Island.

In addition to Terrace, Anacortes and Mercer Island, the Island Invite drew wrestlers from Bainbridge, North Kitsap, North Mason, Port Angeles and Interlake High Schools.

The Hawks get back to Wesco League action on Thursday, Jan. 18, when they travel to Lynnwood to face the Royals.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Island Invite, Jan. 13

Top MTHS placements:

120 — Tyler Eske, 4th place

126 — Pedro Hernandez, 2nd place

138 — Arun Khou, 6th place

152 — Dylan Breuer, 6th place

182 — Jaice Jones, 5th place

195 — Reyne Mack, 2nd place

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski