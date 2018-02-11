Prep wrestling: Hawk Reyne Mack headed to Mat Classic XXX

1 of 6

Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ senior Reyne Mack qualified for the WIAA state wrestling championships – Mat Classic XXX – by winning the 182-pound division Region 1 title on Saturday.

Mack will be the only representative from Mountlake Terrace competing at the state championships this year.

Mack captured the regional title by going 3-0 at the Region 1 2A Boys Wrestling Tournament held Saturday at Tumwater High School; the senior pinned Jordan Claridge of Black Hills High School in the 182-pound championship match.

Terrace Coach Grant Thompson sensed early on that Mack had the ability to reach the season-ending state championships. He even brought in 2014 MTHS grad Brett Potter as an assistant coach this season specifically to assist Mack.

Potter, a qualifier for Mat Classic XXVI his senior year, “is someone closer to Reyne’s size and speed,” Thompson explained. “And that’s been good for Reyne.”

“Our goal, obviously, is for him to win state; I think he can do it,” Thompson added.

Three other Hawks competed at the Region 1 tournament in Tumwater, but fell just short of earning a trip to state. Pedro Hernandez went 1-3 at regionals; Alex Williams and Connor Lefsky each were winless in two matches on Saturday.

Mat Classic XXX will draw hundreds of wrestlers, boys and girls from all six WIAA classifications, for two days of competition starting Friday, Feb. 16, at the Tacoma Dome. Mack’s first match in the 2A 182-pound division bracket will take place around 12:40 p.m. on Friday.

For more information about Mat Classic XXX, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2499.

Prep Wrestling: Region 1 2A Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 10 (Mountlake Terrace results)

182 — Reyne Mack, 1st place; defeated Cameron Salewski (Ridgeway) by pinfall, 1:21; defeated Matthew Lund (Tumwater) 5-3; defeated Jordan Claridge (Black Hills) by pinfall, 2:20

120 — Pedro Hernandez, 6th place; defeated Dailin Schlecht (Rochester) by pinfall, 5:43; loss to Levi Walters (Chehalis) by pinfall, 4:54; loss to JJ Fuerst (Woodland) 6-2, loss to Schlecht in 5th/6th place match 3-2

132 — Alex Williams, no placement; loss to Mykka McAllister (Centralia) by pinfall, 4:00; loss to Andel Cisneros (Aberdeen) by pinfall, :44

145 — Connor Lefsky, no placement; loss to Dale Anderson (Hockinson) 9-2; loss to Atticus Kurtz (Columbia River) 8-1

Team scores:

Centralia 126.5 W.F. West 124.5 Tumwater 110.5 Cedarcrest 110 Woodland 95.5 Aberdeen 91 Washougal 78 Black Hills 75 Ridgefield 68 Columbia River 57 Hockinson 46 Archbishop Murphy 34.5 R.A. Long 33 Mountlake Terrace 31 Rochester 29 Mark Morris 24 Granite Falls 23

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski