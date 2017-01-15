Prep wrestling: Four podium finishes for Hawks during Hoquiam Invitational

Four Mountlake Terrace Hawk wrestlers grappled their way to podium finishes Saturday at the 38th annual Hoquiam Invitational at Hoquiam High School.

Pavel Oliferovskiy led the Hawks by winning a gold medal in the 152-pound weight class. The senior won the weight class title by pinning Erik Alcala of Chelan at 3:32 in the championship match.

Terrace’s Reyne Mack earned a silver medal in the 195-pound weight class; Mack fell in the championship match 5-3 to Seth Lindsey, one of the state’s top-ranked 195-pound wrestlers, of Toledo-Winlock.

Hawks Michael Marquez and Aundre Seabrook took home bronze medals from the event, Marquez in the 126-pound weight class and Seabrook in the 182-pound division.

The state’s no. 4-ranked 3A squad, the Lincoln Abes, easily won the team title at the 28-team invitational with 265 points, 97 points better than runner-up Chelan.

Terrace returns home this week for two dual matches; the Hawks will host the Sammamish Totems on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and the Lynnwood Royals on Friday, Jan. 20.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Hoquiam Invitational, Jan. 14

Mountlake Terrace top individual results

126 – Michael Marquez, third place (tie)

152 – Pavel Oliferovskiy, first place

182 – Aundre Seabrook, third place (tie)

195 – Reyne Mack, second place

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sammamish, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski