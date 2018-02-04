Prep wrestling: Four Hawks qualify for district tournament

1 of 3

Four Mountlake Terrace Hawks have qualified for the 2017-2018 District 1 2A Wrestling Tournament after performances at Saturday’s sub-regional in Duvall.

Hawks Pedro Hernandez, Alex Williams, Connor Lefsky and Reyne Mack will all be competing at the regional meet on Saturday, Feb. 10, with hopes of earning spots at Mat Classic XXIX – the WIAA’s state championships – the following weekend.

Hernandez earned his spot at the regional meet by winning the 120-pound weight division at the sub-regional held at Cedarcrest High School. Hernandez defeated Granite Fall’s Howard Wilde by pinfall in the division’s championship match.

Mack captured the top spot in the sub-regional 182-pound division by pinning Archbishop Murphy’s Devin Moore with seven seconds left in the championship bout.

Williams and Lefsky were runner-ups in their 138- and 145-pound divisions respectively, good enough to earn a ticket to the regional meet.

With only the top two wrestling from each division at sub-regionals qualifying for the District 1 regionals, a number of Hawks just missed out on making the cut. Tyler Ekse finished third in the 120-pound division, Arun Khou was third at 138-pounds, Jaice Jones place third at 170-pounds and Devon Lohr was third at 195-pounds.

Wrestlers from 17 high schools will compete at the District 1 2A Regional, set for Saturday, Feb. 10, at Tumwater High School.

Prep Wrestling: 2018 District 1 South Sub-Regional Meet, Feb. 3 (at Cedarcrest High School)

Team scores:

Granite Falls 200 Cedarcrest 190 Archbishop Murphy 138 Mountlake Terrace 133

Mountlake Terrace individual results:

106 — Tommy Tran, 4th place

120 — Pedro Hernandez, 1st place (qualified for District 1 regional meet)

Tyler Ekse, 3rd place

126 — Logan Middleton, 4th place

132 — Alex Willliams, 2nd place (qualified for District 1 regional meet)

Patrick Milam, 4th place

138 — Arun Khou, 3rd place

145 — Connor Lefsky, 2nd place (qualified for District 1 regional meet)

Dylan Breuer, 4th place

160 — Jordan Sims, 4th place

Edward Dodgin, no placement

170 — Jaice Jones, 3rd place

182 — Reyne Mack, 1st place (qualified for District 1 regional meet)

195 — Devon Lohr, 3rd place

220 — Kadin Hixon, no placement

–Story and file photos by Doug Petrowski