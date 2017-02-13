Prep wrestling: Four Hawks advance to Mat Classic XXIX in Tacoma

1 of 4

With one regional champion and three more wrestlers qualifying for the state championships, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks finished fifth at the 16-team WIAA 2A Region 1 Wrestling Tournament held Saturday at Ridgefield High School.

Terrace will be sending four wrestlers to Mat Classic XXIX, the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament, set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Tacoma Dome.

The Hawks’ Reyne Mack earned a trip to the state championships by capturing the title in his weight class at the regional tournament. Mack defeated Garrett Erickson of Mark Morris 16-4 in the 195-pound weight class finals.

Terrace’s Michael Marquez and Pavel Oliferovskiy took home regional runner-up medals in their respective weight classes on Saturday. Marquez fell in the 126-pound weight class final to Tyler Sophomanichan of Archbishop Murphy in pinfall; Oliferovskiy was defeated 10-1 in the 152-pound weight class by Michael Anderson of Region 1 team champion W.F. West.

Aundre Seabrook grabbed Terrace’s only other ticket to Mat Classic XXIX with a fourth place finish in the 182-pound weight class.

The four Hawk wrestlers qualified for Mat Classic XXIX represents the most that the program has sent to the state championships since five Hawks earned spots in 2014.

Matches at the state championships, taking place over two days in the Tacoma Dome, begin at 10 a.m. on Friday. For more information about Mat Classic XXIX, click http://www.wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1651.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at WIAA 2A Region 1 Tournament, Feb. 11

Team scores

1. W.F. West 213.5

2. Tumwater 131

3. Washougal 128.5

4. Aberdeen 84

5. Mountlake Terrace 79

6. Centralia 76.5

7. Ridgefield 67.5

8. Mark Morris 62

9. Black Hills 61

10. Cedarcrest 59

11. Hockinson 42

12. Rochester 40

13. Woodland 37.5

14. R.A. Long 35

15. Archbishop Murphy 32

16. Columbia River 21

Mountlake Terrace top individual finishes (all to Mat Classic XXIX state championships)

126 – Michael Marquez, second place

152 – Pavel Oliferovskiy, second place

182 – Aundre Seabrook, fourth place

195 – Reyne Mack, first place

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Mat Classic XXIX – the WIAA State Wrestling Championships, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Tacoma Dome

–Story and file photos by Doug Petrowski