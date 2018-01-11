Prep wrestling: Five individual matches won by Hawks, Shorewood wins overall

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were tripped up by the red-hot Shorewood Thunderbirds 46-31 in a Wesco League wrestling dual held Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks won five individual contested matches, three by pinfall, but couldn’t keep pace with the T-Birds; Shorewood picked up six victories in contested matches to earn the team triumph.

For Terrace, pinfall wins were secured by Arun Khou in the 138-pound bout, Jordan Simms at 160-pound, and Reyne Mack at 195-pound. Pedro Hernandez (126-pound) and Jaice Jones (182-pound) also grabbed individual match victories on Thursday.

Simms’ win over the T-Birds’ Mark Yamane was the most dramatic of the night for the Hawks; Simms was behind in points 9-4 when he turned the tables and pinned Yamana 26 seconds into the second period of their 160-pound match.

For Shorewood, Thursday’s win was the team’s third-in-a-row in Wesco League South Conference competition.

Prep Wrestling: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 11

Shorewood 46 – Mountlake Terrace 31

106 — Tommy Tran (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

113 — Kai Layton (Shorewood) won by forfeit

120 — Nick Lotz (Shorewood) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by major decision, 20-7

126 — Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Curt Tanaka (Shorewood) 7-4

132 — Kody Carpenter (Shorewood) defeated Patrick Milam (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 5:50

138 — Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Devin Leach (Shorewood) by pinfall, 3:26

145 — Alex Olivera (Shorewood) defeated Connor Lefsky (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 1:21

152 — Cole Becker (Shorewood) defeated Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:51

160 — Jordan Simms (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Mark Yamane (Shorewood) by pinfall, 2:34

170 — Eddie Soloman (Shorewood) defeated Edward Dodgin (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, :16

182 — Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Hendrik Wirthwein (Shorewood) by major decision, 17-5

195 — Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Philip Ball (Shorewood) by pinfall, 3:07

220 — Taejin Thongdee (Shorewood) defeated Devon Lohr (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:55

285 — Luke Hohenstein (Shorewood) won by forfeit

Team Records (dual matches): Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5 overall; Shorewood 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Bainbridge Island Invite, Saturday, Jan. 13, 9:30 a.m. at Bainbridge High School

–By Doug Petrowski