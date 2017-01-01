Prep wrestling: Eight Hawks compete at Bremerton Brawl

Even though only eight Hawk wrestlers made the trip across Puget Sound, Mountlake Terrace still finished with a respectable eighth place at the Bremerton Brawl, a multi-team tournament held Friday at Bremerton High School.

Two Hawks scored titles at the event; senior Pavel Oliferovskiy earned first place in the 152-pound weight class with a 9-6 victory over Gig Harbor’s John Bittinger in the championship bout. In the 195-pound weight class, Terrace’s Reyne Mack grabbed the title with a pin of Eastlake’s Noah Morse with less than a minute to go in the championship match.

The Hawks have a busy week to begin 2017 with two Wesco League dual matches and another tournament appearance. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Hawk wrestlers travel to Stanwood to face the Spartans; then on Thursday, Jan. 5, they return home to host the powerhouse Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.

Terrace will finish the week by going to back Kitsap County to compete in the Island Invite on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Bainbridge High School.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Bremerton Brawl, Dec. 30

Team scores

1) Mount Rainer 51

2) Bremerton 37.5

3) Eastlake 28.5

4) Lake Stevens 27.5

5) Cedarcrest 24

6) North Kitsap 23

7) Klahowya 22

8) Mountlake Terrace 18

9) Kingston 17

10) Columbia River 16

11) Gig Harbor 13

12) Ballard 12

13) Curtis 11

14) Shelton 8

Mountlake Terrace top individual results

152 – Pavel Oliferovskiy, first place

195 – Reyne Mack, first place

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7:00 p.m. at Stanwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski