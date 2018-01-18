Prep wrestling: Close meet ends in Hawks victory over Lynnwood

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their second dual wrestling meet of the season on Thursday, and did so by the slimmest of margins – again.

Terrace squeaked by the Lynnwood Royals 43-42 in a Wesco League South Conference matchup staged by Lynnwood High School.

The Hawks and Royals were tied 42-42 after all 14 individual matches were completed, but Terrace was awarded an extra point and the team victory in accordance to the eighth tiebreaker – greater number of first-points scored in the individual matches.

It was the second time this season that the Hawks were victorious after a dual match ended in a tie; on Dec. 14 Terrace slipped past Granite Falls 38-37 by determination of the seventh tiebreaker – matches determined by major decisions.

Three Hawks earned pinfall wins on Thursday: Pedro Hernandez in the 126-pound division, Jordan Sims in the 160-pound class and Reyne Mack in the 182-pound division. For Mack, the victory was a nice way to get over a disappointing tournament outcome the weekend before.

Mack was upset in the championship match of the 195-pound class at the Island Invite on Jan. 12 in a 6-2 decision to Anacortes’ Connor Smith. Mack, considered a state contender in either the 182- or 195-pound division, was dumbfounded by the setback.

Mack explained that he was startled during the match when he thought Smith got away with an illegal grab. Whether the incident was intentional or not, Mack admitted the move stunned him.

“The ref didn’t catch it,” Mack said. “It caught me by surprise and it hurt a lot. It got me off my game I think.”

When asked if he is ready to move on to the final week of the regular season and postseason wrestling in February, Mack simply answered, “Definitely.”

The final stretch of the 2017-2018 season starts with the Hawks traveling north to the Lynden Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 19. The team will then wrestle in two duals next week: at Meadowdale on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and at home in the Mountlake Terrace High School theater against Shorecrest on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 18

Mountlake Terrace 43 – Lynnwood 42

106 — Timothy Johann (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

113 — Miguel Ahurmada (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

120 — Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:33

126 — Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Manh Nguyen (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:36

132 — Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

138 — Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

145 — Connor Lefsky (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

152 — Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

160 — Jordan Sims (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :45

170 — Eddie Dodgin (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

182 — Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :46

195 — Jaice Jones (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

220 — Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) defeated Devon Lohr (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 3:48

285 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

Team Records (dual matches): Mountlake Terrace 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5 overall; Lynnwood 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynden Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. at Lynden High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

–By Doug Petrowski