Prep volleyball: Hawks season comes to an end with Tuesday loss

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were hoping to duplicate the deep run they had in last year’s District 1/2 2A Volleyball Tournament, but this year’s squad won’t get that opportunity as the Hawks were knocked out of the tourney Tuesday night.

Terrace was defeated by the Sehome Mariners 3-2 (17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11) in a district tourney first round loser-out match played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

After winning the first set 25-17, the Hawks dug themselves a hole by dropping sets two (26-24) and three (25-20). A fourth set victory 25-16 by Terrace set up a winner-take-all fifth set, ultimately taken by Sehome 15-11 to give the Mariners the 3-2 match triumph.

With the loss, the Hawks finish their 2017 season with an overall record of 5-10.

To view the entire 2017 District 1/2 2A Volleyball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=3&page=1&school=40&sport=10&tournament_id=2327.

Prep Volleyball: Sehome at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 31 (District 1/2 2A Volleyball Tournament first round loser-out match)

Sehome 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2 (17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-10 overall; Sehome 4-9 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 6-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2017 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski