Prep volleyball: Hard-fought victory for Hawks against Marysville Getchell

Needing a win to guarantee a home match in the first round of the District 1/2 2A Volleyball Tournament next week, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were already feeling the heat going into their final match of 2017 regular season. Add to that a fired-up crowd at Marysville Getchell High School for the Chargers’ Senior Night celebration and Terrace knew they were in for a torrid night.

Showing cool nerves that may serve them well in the postseason, the Hawks rose above the elements and sweated out a 3-2 (17-25, 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12) victory over Marysville Getchell on Wednesday.

With the triumph, Terrace ends the regular campaign 4-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League competition 5-9 overall and will host a first round loser-out match in the district tourney on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Terrace Coach Rene Noeun noted the importance of Wednesday’s win over M-G and how it benefits her squad in the district tournament’s first round.

“Now we get a home court advantage,” she said.

Earning the victory in a pressure-filled five-set match over the Chargers may also do wonders for a team already feeling pretty confident, Noeun noted. “Hopefully with the win tonight like this, they’re more energized and focus for our (first round district) match,” she stated.

The Hawks closed out their regular season with three straight wins, but neither of the previous two (over Marysville-Pilchuck on Oct. 17 and Shorecrest on Oct. 19) had the intensity of the match at Marysville Getchell. The Chargers took advantage of a slow Hawk start and won the first set 25-17, but the Hawks fought back to win sets two and three with some ease.

Terrace’s Zoe Goodmansen showed how she can control the center of the net in sets two and three with numerous blocks and kills; two of the senior’s 17 kills on the night ended the two sets won back-to-back by the Hawks.

But M-G, not wanting to pull the plug on a night when the honored their five seniors, captured set four 25-22 to force a fifth and deciding set.

After the two teams stayed close throughout the fifth set (including a 7-7 tie at one point), Goodmansen and teammate Sophie Parsons picked up a few kills late in the set to give Terrace an advantage they would not give up.

Senior Lacey Walburg credited the ability of her teammates to work together despite the slow start in Wednesday’s win. “In the beginning it was a little rough,” she explained, “but as the game went on we just connected more as a team and we jelled more. And we just played amazing out there. I’m so proud of everyone; I’m so happy.”

Walburg senses the squad is peaking now late in the season and just before the start of the district tournament.

“This whole season we’ve been telling ourselves, ‘play to win, play to win,’ and I think we’ve really shown that (now) at the end of the season,” she said. “And I know we’re proud of us and our coach is proud of us. It feels great.”

If Terrace can carry over that winning spirit and get a victory on Tuesday, the team will move into the double-elimination of the District 1/2 tournament beginning on Thursday, Nov. 2, with a couple of matches at a site-to-be-determined.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Volleyball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2327&sport_id=10.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Getchell, Oct. 25

Mountlake Terrace 3 – Marysville Getchell 2 (17-25, 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12)

Kills:

Zoe Goodmansen (Mountlake Terrace) 17

Alison Sievers (Marysville Getchell) 9

Assists:

Karly Rismoen (Mountlake Terrace) 25

Sydney Norton (Marysville Getchell) 16

Digs:

Sophie Parsons (Mountlake Terrace) 15

Sydney Norton (Marysville Getchell) 12

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-9 overall; Marysville Getchell 2-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-11 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus opponent-to-be-determined, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (District 1/2 2A Volleyball Tournament first round loser-out match)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski