Prep track: Hawks compete in three-team meet

The track teams of Arlington High School have been Wesco League powers over the past few years. Judging from their performance on Thursday, the Eagles look to be among the top league teams again this season.

Both the Arlington boys’ and girls’ track squads dominated in a three-team meet that included the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and the Meadowdale Mavericks Thursday at Edmonds Stadium.

Arlington athletes won 13 of the 17 events contested on the boys’ side and 15 of the 18 girls events, leaving just a few top spots available for Terrace and Meadowdale competitors.

In boys’ competition, the Hawks’ Alex Woodard captured first place in the high jump with a leap of six-feet even; the Mavs’ Peter Wick was victorious in the triple jump with a mark of 39-7.50. The Terrace 4×100 meter relay team and the Meadowdale 4×400 meter relay team won their races.

On the girls’ side, the Mavs’ 4×200 relay team grabbed first place along with Meadowdale’s Sesley Love in the 400 meters and the Hawks’ Julia Hart in the javelin.

To view all the results from the three-team meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=328090&show=all.

The Hawk and Mavs track team will be back in action after spring break; on Thursday, April 12, Terrace will host Lynnwood and Glacier Peak at Edmonds Stadium while Meadowdale will travel to Everett’s Memorial Stadium to face Shorecrest and Cascade.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Arlington; March 29 (Edmonds Stadium meet)

Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale boys’ event winners:

Alex Woodard (Mountlake Terrace) in the high jump, 6-0.00

Peter Wick (Meadowdale) in the triple jump, 39-7.50

Mountlake Terrace 4×100 Meter Relay team (Dominique Latham, Alex Woodard, Kylan Breuer, Trazz Pepper) — 45.93

Meadowdale 4×400 Meter Relay team (Jack Custer, Elias Lynch, Desley Love, Colin Knechtel) — 3:35.91

Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale girls’ event winners:

Sesley Love (Meadowdale) in the 400 meters, 1:08.50

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace) in the javelin, 94-01

Mountlake Terrace 4×200 Meter Relay team (Hynd Folquet, Kendall Glenham, Sandra Hart, Julia Hart) — 1:51.72

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Lynnwood, Glacier Peak, Thursday, April 12, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale next meet: versus Shorecrest, Cascade, Thursday, April 12, 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski