Prep track & field: Three Hawks qualify for state meet

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ student athletes have qualified for the WIAA State Track & Field Meet after earning top-three finishes at the District 1/2 2A championships held May 17 and 19 in Bellingham.

Brandon Bach, Madison Sadler and Matt Guardiano will represent Terrace in 2A competition at the state meet set for Thursday through Saturday, May 25-27, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

Bach will be heading to the state meet for the boys’ javelin after capturing the district title in Bellingham. Bach’s toss of 182-05 was more than five feet better than second place Nicholas Oesterling of Bellingham.

Sadler earned a ticket to the state meet in the girls’ discus after finishing third in the district meet. Sadler, with an effort of 106-05, edged out Burlington-Edison’s Katie King by eight inches for the last District 1/2 berth to state in the event.

Guardiano will be the busiest Hawk at the state meet as the senior will be competing in the ambulatory 100 meters, javelin, discus and shot put events for para-athletes (athletes with physical, visual and/or intellectual impairments) at the state meet.

The 2A state boys javelin event is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 26, at 10:00 a.m.; the 2A girls discus is set for Thursday, May 25, at 5:35 p.m. Guardiano will be in competition all three days of the state meet, starting with the boys ambulatory shot put on Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

To view all the results from the District 1/2 2A Track & Field Meet in Bellingham, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=296300.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at District 1/2 2A Track & Field Meet, May 17 & 19

Boys’ individual results (Mountlake Terrace top finishes, all to state)

Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin, 182-05

Matt Guardiano, 1st place in the para-athlete 100 meters, 13.43

Matt Guardiano, 1st place in the para-athlete javelin, 88-05

Matt Guardiano, 1st place in the para-athlete discus, 81-01

Matt Guardiano, 1st place in the para-athlete shot put, 28-01.25

Boys’ team scores

1. Lynden 129.5

2. Sehome 94.5

3. Bellingham 63

4. Liberty (Issaquah) 61

5. Sedro Woolley 56

6. Cedarcrest 42

7. Burlington-Edison 41.5

8. Blaine 38

9. Lakewood 37.5

10. Archbishop Murphy 32.5

11. Sammamish 22

12. Mountlake Terrace 21.5

13. Anacortes 21

14. Granite Falls 2

Girls’ individual results (Mountlake Terrace top finishes, all to state)

Madison Sadler, 3rd place in the discus, 106-05

Girls’ team scores

1. Liberty (Issaquah) 90

2. Sehome 81

3. Bellingham 78

4. Anacortes 75

5. Lakewood 72

6. Granite Falls 61

7. Cedarcrest 59

8. Burlington-Edison 57

9. Archbishop Murphy 29

10. (tie) Sedro Woolley 20

10. (tie) Mountlake Terrace 20

12. Lynden 19

13. Blaine 17

14. Sammamish 13

–By Doug Petrowski