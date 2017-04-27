Prep track and field: Personal records set for some Hawks during meet against Shorewood

1 of 7

In a late regular season dual meet, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks track squads were put to the test by a loaded Shorewood Thunderbird team Thursday at Edmonds Stadium.

Both the Terrace boys’ and girls’ squad came up short in team scoring to Shorewood, but a number of Hawks posted personal-best efforts at the meet.

Terrace’s Jaden Lofrese set a personal record of 2:04.7 to win the boys’ 800 meter run, an event where the top four finishers all ran their fastest times ever.

The Hawks’ Payton Love took first place in the boys’ shot put with a mark of 43-08.00, his personal best. Love also tossed the discus a personal record of 126-10, good enough for second place in the dual meet.

Among the girls, Terrace’s Madison Sadler threw a javelin more than 100 feet (100-06) for the first time in her high school career in winning the event on Thursday. Sadler also won the girls’ discus competition with a season-best mark of 93-06.

The Hawks’ Lila Guerrero took the top spot in the girls’ triple jump with a personal record of 31-09.00.

To view all the results from the Terrace-Shorewood dual meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=292526#483.

The Hawks have one more Wesco League meet this season, the Edmonds School District on May 5 at Edmonds Stadium. In addition, the Terrace girls will compete on Saturday, April 29 at the Lake Washington Girls Invitational.

The postseason begins on May 10 with the first day of competition in the 2A Sub-District Meet at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

Prep Track: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, April 27



Boys’ team scores

Shorewood 89 – Mountlake Terrace 47

Mountlake Terrace event winners (boys’ team)

Jaden Lofrese, 800 meters, 2:04.7

Braeden Sims, 1600 meters, 4:37.3

Payton Love, shot put, 43-08.00

Austin Bach, javelin, 138-09

Alex Woodard, high jump, 5-10.00

4×400 meter relay team (Josh Beam, Jaden Lofrese, Braeden Sims, Mitchell Givens), 3:54.42

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League; Shorewood 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League

Girls’ team scores

Shorewood 91 – Mountlake Terrace 58

Mountlake Terrace event winners (girls’ team)

Sandra Hart, 800 meters, 2:33.3

Katherine Gustafson, 1600 meters, 5:33.2

Madison Sadler, discus, 93-06

Madison Sadler, javelin, 100-06

Lila Guerrero, triple jump, 31-09.00

4×400 meter relay team (Sandra Hart, Jessica Ong, Samra Gebrehiwot, Sophia Nelson), 4:30.18

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League; Shorewood 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League

Mountlake Terrace next meet (boys’ squad): at Edmonds School District Meet, Friday, May 5, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next meet (girls’ squad): at Lake Washington Girls Invitational, Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland

–By Doug Petrowski