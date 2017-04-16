Prep track and field: Personal best for Hawk javelin thrower during Terrace Invite

Taking advantage of the perfect weather conditions, a number of Edmonds School District student athletes set personal bests at the Terrace Invite held Saturday at Edmonds Stadium.

Track and field athletes from Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace High Schools were among the participants from 25 area high schools that competed in the meet, making it one of the largest of the year in Snohomish County.

Meadowdale sophomore Raymond Free set a personal record of 20-4 to win the long jump competition, seven inches further than his closest competition. Mavericks’ teammate Peter Wick won the triple jump with an effort of 41-10.50; Free finished second with a 41-00.

In the javelin, Mountlake Terrace’s Brandon Bach threw a personal best of 172-08, good for second place in the competition behind event winner Tucker Jensen of Blaine.

On the girls side, Edmonds-Woodway’s Allyson Ely easily captured the pole vault top spot with a personal records of 12-00, 18 inches better than second place Skylar Walston of Sehome.

Sehome won the boys’ team title with 75.5 points; squads from the Northwest Conference took the top four spots in the boys’ team competition.

Lake Washington grabbed the girls’ team title with 80.5 points.

To see all the results from the 2017 Terrace Invite, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=286944#483.

Prep Track: 2017 Terrace Invite, April 15

Boys team scores:
1. Sehome                                          75.5
2. Lynden Christian                             59
3. Blaine                                             51.5
4. Burlington-Edison                            47.5
5. Meadowdale                                    43
6. Archbishop Murphy                          42.5
7. Lake Washington                             40.5
8. Stanwood                                        40
9. Bainbridge                                       38
10. Lummi                                            36
11. Sequim                                           34.5
12. Squalicum                                       22
13. Kingston                                          20
14. Mountlake Terrace                           18.25
15. Ballard                                            17.25
16. Marysville-Getchell                          16.5
17. South Whidbey                                14
18. (tie) Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)   13
18. (tie) South Kitsap                             13
20. Everett                                              9
21. (tie) North Mason                              5
21. (tie) University Prep                           5
23. Juanita                                              2

Girls team scores:
1. Lake Washington                             80.5
2. Bainbridge                                       67
3. Squalicum                                       64
4. Stanwood                                        56.5
5. (tie) Ballard                                     49.5
5. (tie) Marysville-Getchell                   49.5
7. Sehome                                          47
8. South Whidbey                                42
9. Everett                                            41.5
10. Burlington-Edison                            37
11. Lynden Christian                              33
12. South Kitsap                                    25
13. Juanita                                            17.5
14. North Mason                                   16
15. Archbishop Murphy                          12
16. Blaine                                             11
17. (tie) Edmonds-Woodway                  10
17. (tie) Mountlake Terrace                    10
19. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)            9
20. Kingston                                            8.5
21. (tie) University Prep                           6
21. (tie) Meadowdale                               6
23. Sequim                                             3.5

Next meets:
Meadowdale versus Marysville-Getchell, Oak Harbor, Thursday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. at QuilCeda Stadium in Marysville
Edmonds-Woodway versus Arlington, Marysville-Pilchuck, Thursday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. at Arlington High School
Mountlake Terrace versus Lynnwood, Thursday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski

