Prep track and field: Hawks and Lynnwood compete in 2A/3A meet

Alex Nguyen and Eli Edwards help lead the Lynnwood Royals’ boys track team to 97-44 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a 2A/3A Wesco League track and field meet held Thursday at Edmonds Stadium.

On the girls’ side, the defending 3A state champion Royals slipped past the Hawks 76-69 in the dual meet.

Nguyen captured both the 100 meters and 200 meters for Lynnwood and was a member of the Royals’ winning 4×100 meter relay team. Edwards placed first in the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles and the triple jump, then helped the 4×400 relay team grab first in their faceoff with Terrace.

Edwards’ time of 41.98 in the 300 meter hurdles was the 15th best among 3A hurdlers in the state so far this season.

In the girls’ competition, Lynnwood’s Rita Sakharov was a multiple-event winner, taking the top spot in the 100 meters and the 100 meter hurdles. Samaria Sillito won the 200 meters, and then helped the Royals’ 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams win their events.

Lynnwood’s Malia Pivec placed first in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:07.72, the fourth best by a 3A classification runner and seventh best overall in the state this season.

For the Hawks, Thursday’s meet served as a tune-up as they prepare to compete in the NIKE Eason Invitational on Saturday, April 22. The Eason Invitational, held in Snohomish, will draw athletes from more than 70 high schools located throughout Washington state and southern British Columbia.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynnwood, April 20

Boys team scores

Lynnwood 97

Terrace 44

Individual event winners (boys)

100 Meters – Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 11:58

200 Meters – Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 23.36

400 Meters – Justin Leon-Rendon (Lynnwood), 56.94

800 Meters – Luel Wolde (Lynnwood), 2:07.91

1600 Meters – Braeden Sims (Mountlake Terrace), 4:38.31

3200 Meters – Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 11:02.78

110 Meter Hurdles – Elijah Edwards (Lynnwood), 15.60

300 Meter Hurdles – Elijah Edwards (Lynnwood), 41.98

4×100 Meter Relay – Lynnwood (Jerry Pham, Henry Shaw, Alex Nguyen, Devin Boss), 45.21

4×400 Meter Relay – Lynnwood (Justin Leon-Rendon, Eli Edwards, Tyler Dao, Dakota Bunger), 3:53.91

Shot Put – Thaddeus Merten (Mountlake Terrace), 45-01.50

Discus – Harris Cutuk (Lynnwood), 154-08

Javelin – Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), 140-00

High Jump – Alex Woodard (Mountlake Terrace), 5-08.00

Pole Vault – Patrick Milam (Mountlake Terrace), 10-09.00

Long Jump – Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 20-06.00

Triple Jump – Elijah Edwards (Lynnwood), 39-10.00

Girls team scores

Lynnwood 76

Terrace 69

Individual event winners (girls)

100 Meters – Rita Sakharov (Lynnwood), 13.03

200 Meters – Samaria Sillito (Lynnwood), 28.20

400 Meters – Angel Garcia (Mountlake Terrace), 1:05.51

800 Meters – Katherine Gustafson (Mountlake Terrace), 2:29.12

1600 Meters – Malia Pivec (Lynnwood), 5:07.72

3200 Meters – Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 13.24.74

100 Meter Hurdles – Rita Sakharov (Lynnwood), 16.98

300 Meter Hurdles – Saron Almaw (Lynnwood), 53.00

4×100 Meter Relay – Lynnwood (Dasia Lester, Laura Stump, Edna Yemane, Samaria Sillito), 55.64

4×200 Meter Relay – Lynnwood (Dasia Lester, Allyson McArthur, Edna Yemane, Samaria Sillito), 1:58.47

4×400 Meter Relay – Mountlake Terrace (Sandra Hart, Katherine Gustafson, Angel Garcia, Jessica Ong), 4:26.84

Shot Put – Madison Sadler (Mountlake Terrace), 28-00.50

Discus – Kaui Piilani (Lynnwood), 90-02

Javelin – Emily Smatlak (Lynnwood), 117-00

High Jump – Zoe Goodmansen (Mountlake Terrace), 5-00.00

Pole Vault – Summer Nash (Lynnwood), 5-06.00

Long Jump – Lila Guerrero (Mountlake Terrace), 14.05.00

Triple Jump – Samra Gebrehiwot (Mountlake Terrace), 29-11.00

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the NIKE Eason Invitational, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium in Snohomish

Lynnwood next meet: versus Everett & Oak Harbor, Thursday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski