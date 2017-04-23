Prep track and field: Hawks compete in NIKE Larry Eason Invitational

A number of Edmonds School District student athletes earned podium finishes at the NIKE Larry Eason Invitational track and field meet held Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Snohomish.

Matthew Park, Vernice Keyes and Stephanie Wroblewski of Edmonds-Woodway all won individual events at the meet. Park won the boys’ 1600 meters, Keyes placed first in the girls’ discus and Wroblewski outraced teammate Olivia Meader-Yetter to win the girls’ 3200 meters.

Rita Sakharov of Lynnwood also grabbed an individual title at the event. Sakharov earned the top spot in the girls’ 300 meter hurdles; the senior also placed sixth in the girls’ 100 meter hurdles.

The E-W Warriors placed well as a team on Saturday; the Warrior girls tied for third with 53 points while the boys’ finished ninth with 29.66 points.

The Issaquah Eagles grabbed the girls’ team title at the event with 70.5 points; Glacier Peak took home the boys’ team championship with 62 points.

The Eason Invitational is one of the biggest and most prestigious high school track meets in the state, this year with 63 teams and more than 1,500 student athletes participating. To view all the results from the meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=286387.

Prep Track: NIKE Eason Invitational, April 22

Boys team scores (Edmonds School District teams)

9. Edmonds-Woodway 29.66

17. Meadowdale 17

19. (tie) Lynnwood 16

30. Mountlake Terrace 9.2

Top individual results (Edmonds School District boys)

Matthew Park (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st place in 1600 meters (4:20:79)

Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd place in javelin (176-02)

Cyrus Marshall (Meadowdale), 2nd place in pole vault (14-00.00)

Edmonds-Woodway distance medley relay team (Lucas Lacambra, Grant Christian, John Christian, Sam McCloughan), 2nd place (11:09.14)

Maxim Vengrovski (Edmonds-Woodway), tied for 2nd place in high jump (5-10.00)

Sam McCloughan (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd place in 3200 meters (9:40.31)

Eli Edwards (Lynnwood), 4th place in 110 meter hurdles (15.51)

Meadowdale distance medley relay team (Cameron Sanders, Triston Smith, Andrew Burk, Colin Knechtel), 5th place (11:37.55)

Harris Cutuk (Lynnwood), 6th place in discus (142-07)

Eli Edwards (Lynnwood), 7th place in 300 meter hurdles (42.74)

Lynnwood 4×100 relay team (Devin Boss, Connor Bjornson, Tyler Dao, Alex Nguyen), 7th place (45.04)

Edmonds-Woodway 4×100 relay team (Jared Yu, Aaron Richardson, Zach Krumroy, Chris Tilbury), 8th place (45.26)

Alex Woodard (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 8th in high jump (5-08.00)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 8th place in long jump (190-08.25)

Raymond Free (Meadowdale), 8th place in triple jump (40-03.75)

Girls team scores (Edmonds School District teams)

3. (tie) Edmonds-Woodway 53

11. Lynnwood 26

Top individual results (Edmonds School District girls)

Rita Sakharov (Lynnwood), 1st in 300 meter hurdles (45.95)

Vernice Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in discus (135-05)

Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in 3200 meters (11:03.82)

Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in 3200 meters (11:05.22)

Malia Pivec (Lynnwood), 2nd in 1600 meters (5:03.07)

Allyson Ely (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in pole vault (12-00.00)

Hannah Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in long jump (17-04.50)

Vatoria Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th in discus (112-02)

Emily Smatlak (Lynnwood), 4th in javelin (111-11)

Vernice Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 5th in shot put (35-10.00)

Rita Sakharov (Lynnwood), 6th in 100 meter hurdles (16.34)

Next meets :

Edmonds-Woodway versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Apr. 27, 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale versus Monroe & Cascade, Thursday, Apr. 27, 3:30 p.m. at Monroe High School

Lynnwood versus Everett, Thursday, Apr. 27, 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Mountlake Terrace versus Shorewood, Thursday, Apr. 27, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski