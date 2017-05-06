Prep track and field: Hawks compete in Edmonds School District meet

1 of 2

Close finishes were the order of the day at one of the most competitive Edmonds School District Meets ever held at Edmonds Stadium on Friday.

The boys’ team title was shared as the Lynnwood Royals and the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors tied at 159 points each. Meadowdale finished third while Mountlake Terrace placed fourth.

On the girls side, the Warriors won the team crown in convincing fashion with 217 points; Lynnwood grabbed second place with 136 points while Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace placed third and fourth respectively.

In individual results, Lynnwood’s Devin Boss captured two first place finishes, but both were by tight margins. Boss won the 100 meters in a time of 11.59, less than half-a-second over teammate Alex Nguyen. The junior then took the 200 meter title, beating Meadowdale’s Elias Lynch by less than a third-of-a-second.

Other double winners among the boys were Matthew Park of Edmonds-Woodway (800 meters and 1600 meters) and Aaron Richardson of Edmonds-Woodway (110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles).

Lynnwood’s Rita Sakharov led the girls on Friday by topping four individual events: the 100 meters, the 200 meters, the 100 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles.

Double event winners among the girls were Malia Pivec of Lynnwood (1600 meters and 3200 meters) and Vernice Keyes of Edmonds-Woodway (shot put and discus).

In one of the most anticipated events of the meet, the Edmonds-Woodway 4×400 girls relay team (Stephanie Wroblewski, Ellie Gard, Yukino Parle, Olivia Meader-Yetter) edged out the team from Mountlake Terrace (Sandra Hart, Samra Gebrehiwot, Angel Garcia, Jessica Ong) by .12 seconds.

To view all the results from the Edmonds School District Championship Meet, click www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=292528#483

Prep Track: Edmonds School District Championship Meet, May 5

Boys team scores

1. (tie) Lynnwood 159

1. (tie) Edmonds-Woodway 159

3. Meadowdale 122

4. Mountlake Terrace 72

Girls team scores

1. Edmonds-Woodway 217

2. Lynnwood 136

3. Meadowdale 96.5

4. Mountlake Terrace 76.5

Next meets:

Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale at Wesco League 3A South Division Meet, May 10 at 3:30 p.m. and May 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace at Sno-King 2A Sub-District Meet, May 10 & May 12 at Cedarcrest High School, 4 p.m. each day

–By Doug Petrowski